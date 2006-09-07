Tim Spengler Named Chief Activation Officer

Initiative North America has named Tim Spengler to the newly-created position of chief activation officer.

In the new role, Spengler will head up the firm’s channel activation efforts for both network and local television, as well as print and online.

He has been with Initiative since 1993, most recently as director of national broadcast.

Spengler will also lead a newly-created “Implementation Council” that will integrate the day-to-day operations of all of Initiative’s buying units.

Reporting to Spengler on this council are Sue Johenning, executive vice president and director of local broadcast; Ray Dundas and Scott Haugenes, senior vice presidents and group directors for national broadcast; Beth Fidoten, senior vice president and director of print services; and Michael Hayes, vice president and managing director of interactive.Initiative Innovations and Entertainment executive vice president and managing director Alan Cohen will also serve on the council.