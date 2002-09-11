Tight Tuesday in ratings race

The competition for adults 18 through 49 was intense Tuesday night,

particularly in the 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST period, when ABC and NBC tied for

first in the demo with an 11 share, according to the Nielsen Media Research fast

affiliate ratings.

Fox also averaged an 11 share in the demo from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. NBC won the

household race for the night, while Fox took the 18-through-49 crown, followed

by ABC and CBS, tied for a close second.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., JAG on CBS won households, while Fox took

adults 18 through 49 with That 70s Show and Grounded for Life.

At 9 p.m., ABC was the first of the major networks to go heavy with Sept. 11

coverage with a two-hour special called Report from Ground Zero. The

coverage was second among adults 18 through 49 and in households, behind

Frasier and a 90-minute Dateline edition, which also covered Sept.

11 events.

From 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Frasier was first in households and tied for

first among adults 18 through 49 with Fox special TV's Funniest Game Show

Moments.

From 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., ABC's Ground Zero special won the half-hour

in both households and adults 18 through 49.

At 10 p.m., Dateline won households, while ABC's special held on to

first among adults 18 through 49.

But from 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., more viewers drifted to Dateline,

giving the show a victory in both households and adults 18 through

49.