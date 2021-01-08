Tiger Woods Documentary Debuts Jan. 10 on HBO

HBO debuts the first part of its two-part sports documentary series Tiger, focusing on the life of golf legend Tiger Woods.

Tiger includes never-before-seen footage and revealing interviews with those who know the golfer best, including his former caddy Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; and former Woods girlfriend Dina Parr, according to the network. Also, Rachel Uchitel -- the woman at the center of Woods' 2009 sex scandal -- breaks her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship, said the network.

Part two of Tiger premieres Jan. 17, said network officials.

Alex Gibney serves as executive producer of Tiger alongside Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian, and Jeff Benedict, said HBO.

