Tiger takes a trip

Tiger Woods lost some eyeballs, but TNN gained some Sunday, Aug. 27, when coverage of the World Golf Championships NEC Invitational was switched from CBS to its new cable cousin. About 7.2 million households were tuned in to CBS when it was moved to TNN to make way for 60 Minutes.

Less than one-third of the audience followed to see the crown prince of golf take yet another title, but it was still a field day for TNN. Its ratings shot up 250%.