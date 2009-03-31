Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i Upped at CBS Television
Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i has been named VP, diversity and communications, at CBS Television.
She had been director of communications.
The move creates a new West Coast diversity position. Josie Thomas is the senior VP, diversity, for CBS Corp.
"Expanding our diversity outreach and promoting a culture of inclusiveness continues to be a top priority at CBS," Thomas said in a statement. "The addition of Tiffany brings another strong voice to our efforts within our company and in the communities we serve..."
