Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i Upped at CBS Television

Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i has been named VP, diversity and communications, at CBS Television.



She had been director of communications.



The move creates a new West Coast diversity position. Josie Thomas is the senior VP, diversity, for CBS Corp.



"Expanding our diversity outreach and promoting a culture of inclusiveness continues to be a top priority at CBS," Thomas said in a statement. "The addition of Tiffany brings another strong voice to our efforts within our company and in the communities we serve..."