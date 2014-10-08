Trending

TIA Names Belcher CEO

The Telecommunications Industry Association, which represents communications network equipment companies and others involved in communications networks, has named Scott Belcher to the newly created post of CEO.  

Grant Seiffert remains president, reporting to Belcher, who comes aboard Nov. 9.     

Most recently Belcher was president of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. 

