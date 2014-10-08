TIA Names Belcher CEO
The Telecommunications Industry Association, which represents communications network equipment companies and others involved in communications networks, has named Scott Belcher to the newly created post of CEO.
Grant Seiffert remains president, reporting to Belcher, who comes aboard Nov. 9.
Most recently Belcher was president of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.