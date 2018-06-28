‘Thursday Night Football’ Starts on Fox Sept. 27

Fox has set the fall premiere dates for its shows. Drama 9-1-1, with new cast member Jennifer Love Hewitt, starts with a two-night premiere beginning Sunday, September 23. A day later, the season premiere of The Resident airs before the second night of the 9-1-1 premiere.

On Tuesday, September 25, The Gifted and Lethal Weapon, the latter with new cast member Seann William Scott, have their season premieres.

On Wednesday, September 26, Empire and Star return for seasons five and three, respectively.

Thursday Night Football, with Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan doing the pre-game, debuts September 27. CBS and NBC split the Thursday games last year.

On Friday, September 28, Last Man Standing, starring Tim Allen and previously airing on ABC, and The Cool Kids, starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Vicki Lawrence and Leslie Jordan, premiere. Hell’s Kitchen follows.

New comedy REL has a preview episode after football Sunday, September 9. On Sunday, September 30, REL makes its official season premiere, after the season starters for The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy.

REL stars Lil Rel Howery, who appears in the film Get Out as TSA agent Rod.