Thunderbox, a boxing/entertainment weekly hour unveiled at NATPE, has been declared a firm "go" for a September launch.
A collaboration between Litton Syndications and Cedric Kushner Productions, Thunderbox has cleared 80% of the U.S. in the top 10 markets, including landing a prime time slot on KCAL(TV) Los Angeles. The show will air at 11 p.m. on WPWR-TV Chicago and in late-fringe on WDIV(TV) Detroit. The sports/spectacle hybrid-àla USA's WWF Raw or UPN's WWF Smackdown!-will roll out 48 original episodes, featuring fighting intensified by visual-simulation company EA Sports. BMG will provide ringside musical acts. Last fall, Litton was responsible for bringing Toughman to Fox's FX cable channel.
