Three VPs Appointed at Paramount

Paramount Advertiser Services has selected a trio of new VPs, with Joan McArthur (research), Steven Montana (sales and new business development) and Wesley Waterston (Midwest sales and new business development) reporting to Paul Montoya, senior VP and general sales manager.

McArthur, based in New York, spent the past nine years at Warner Bros. Media Sales, most recently as a research director. Montana, also in New York, and Waterson will be charged with advertiser sales and new business development on their respective coasts, with Waterson also responsible for Chicago, where he is based.