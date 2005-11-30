Three Upped at Access

Access Hollywood has promoted Adam Jordan, Mike Marson and Ryan Patterson, all part of the original team that launched the entertainment magazine 10 years ago, to supervising producers.

In announcing the promotions, Rob Silverstein, executive producer of the NBC Universal magazine strip, singled out Jordan for his "industry relationships, expertise and experience"; Marson for his "technical aptitude, as well as the ability to visualize the story before a frame is shot"; and Patterson for her "unique creative instincts."

Jordan, who has been supervising producer for film, will add oversight of the TV and music departments to his watch. He'll continue to green light stories, assign on-air talent, oversee segment producers, bookings and strategize for sweeps, special series and award shows.

Jordan began his producing career in 1993 as coordinating producer for American Gladiators and International Gladiators. In 1996, he joined the original team that launched Access as a segment producer for film. He left in 2000 to become executive director, national publicity, for Buena Vista Pictures Marketing before returning to the show in 2002.

Marson, most recently a senior field producer, will now participate in all final creative decisions on show content and story development, and will provide editorial guidance to daily show producers. Additionally, he will supervise an enterprise unit that handles the program's "Access Investigates" series while still writing the opening sequence and teasers.

Since 1983, he has been a camera operator for CNN and Entertainment Tonight and worked on Ed Burns films. He was among those who followed former ET Executive Producer Jim Van Messel to Access, becoming a field producer in 1996.

Patterson, a producer for the weekend show, will still focus on that area while participating in final creative decsions for the daily edition, including script approval, generating story ideas, oversight, execution and promotion. She will also supervise all fashion-related content.

Starting at ET as an intern in 1989, and later becoming field director, Patterson joined Access in 1996 as a senior field producer, becoming weekend producer a short time later.