Three Promoted, One Added at ABC News

ABC News is promoting three and adding one new staffer, announced VP Jeffrey Schneider today.

Alison Bridgman, Natalie Raabe and Cathie Levine have all been tapped for promotion, while Paige Capossela joins the department from Fox News Channel.

Alison Bridgman leaves her role as publicity coordinator for ABC News in New York to take on publicist duties for Nightline and This Week With George Stephanopoulos in Washington. She joins Emily Lenzner, director of communications, who supervises media relations for both shows.

Bridgman replaces Natalie Raabe, who has been elevated to publicist of World News Tonight. Bridgman will report to Schneider and Cathy Levine, whom she replaces in her new role.

Levine has been tapped as executive director of media relations for ABC News and will report to Schneider. In her new role, Levine will work as spokesperson for World News Tonight while continuing to steer its communications approach for the long term.

Paige Capossela joins the network as publicist for Primetime. At Fox News Channel, she was a senior media relations manager. Her new role will have her overseeing promotion and publicity for Primetime. She will work with 20/20 Publicist Alyssa Apple and report to Schneider.