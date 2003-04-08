Three journalists killed in Iraq

At least three more journalists have been killed in the conflict in Iraq.

According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, Kamaran

Abdurazaq Muhamed, a BBC translator, was killed Sunday in a so-called friendly

fire incident in northern Iraq after a U.S. plane bombed a convoy of Kurdish

soldiers.

A BBC producer and correspondent were also injured.

CNN also reported that a missile strike on a tactical operations center

Monday claimed the lives of two more journalists.

That would bring the number to eight who have died so far, at least two of

them Americans, though the deaths of Bloom and Atlantic Monthly

Editor-at-Large Michael Kelly were not directly related to combat.