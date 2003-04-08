Three journalists killed in Iraq
At least three more journalists have been killed in the conflict in Iraq.
According to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, Kamaran
Abdurazaq Muhamed, a BBC translator, was killed Sunday in a so-called friendly
fire incident in northern Iraq after a U.S. plane bombed a convoy of Kurdish
soldiers.
A BBC producer and correspondent were also injured.
CNN also reported that a missile strike on a tactical operations center
Monday claimed the lives of two more journalists.
That would bring the number to eight who have died so far, at least two of
them Americans, though the deaths of Bloom and Atlantic Monthly
Editor-at-Large Michael Kelly were not directly related to combat.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.