Three Faces of Molly: Shannon Stars In Lifetime Film

Former SNL cast member Molly Shannon has been signed to star in a new Lifetime movie.

In More of Me, Shannon will play an overworked career mom who literally splits herself into three separate versions of herself to handle the physical and emotional load.

The film, from Jaffe/Braunstein Films in association with Andrea Simon Entertainment, is scheduled for a fall debut.





Shannon is busy on the women-targeted cable network front. She is hosting the "Create-A-Series Comedy Competition" for Oxygen, which launched June 26.