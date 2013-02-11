Three Dead in Helicopter Crash While Filming DiscoverySeries
Three people died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash while
filming an upcoming reality show for Discovery Channel.
The crash took place at the Polsa Rosa Ranch in Acton in Los
Angeles County,
according to a report.
According to Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher Robert Diaz,
the crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.
"A production company was shooting a show for Discovery
Channel when this tragic accident occurred," said a network spokesperson.
"We are all cooperating fully with authorities. Our thoughts and prayers
go out to the families."
The reason for the crash is still unknown; the FAA and the
National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.