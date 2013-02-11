Three Dead in Helicopter Crash While Filming DiscoverySeries

Three people died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash while

filming an upcoming reality show for Discovery Channel.





The crash took place at the Polsa Rosa Ranch in Acton in Los

Angeles County,

according to a report.





According to Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher Robert Diaz,

the crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.





"A production company was shooting a show for Discovery

Channel when this tragic accident occurred," said a network spokesperson.

"We are all cooperating fully with authorities. Our thoughts and prayers

go out to the families."





The reason for the crash is still unknown; the FAA and the

National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.