Three Dead in Helicopter Crash While Filming DiscoverySeries

Three people died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash while
filming an upcoming reality show for Discovery Channel.

The crash took place at the Polsa Rosa Ranch in Acton in Los
Angeles County,
according to a report.

According to Los Angeles County Fire dispatcher Robert Diaz,
the crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

"A production company was shooting a show for Discovery
Channel when this tragic accident occurred," said a network spokesperson.
"We are all cooperating fully with authorities. Our thoughts and prayers
go out to the families."

The reason for the crash is still unknown; the FAA and the
National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.