Though PepsiCo Profit Down, Marketing and Ad Spending Up

PepsiCo reported that although its first-quarter earnings on

Thursday showed a 5% drop in profits from a year ago, its marketing and ad

spending were up, according to an article in Ad Age.

Global marketing and ad expenses rose 11% in the first

quarter compared to same period a year ago, while many other multinational

companies have closely monitored their ad spending, the report said. PepsiCo, however, has invested

heavily into core brands including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's and Quaker, promising

to spend an additional $500-$600 million globally on the core brands, according to the article.

On the conference call with analysts, CFO Hugh Johnston said

that advertising and marketing expenses will make up at least 5.7% of sales to

match the 2012 investment, the report said.

PepsiCo also said that it is investing in innovation, research

and development, the article stated.

"With the productivity we're unlocking, we're able to

invest in growth drivers like advertising and new product launches and to

simultaneously drive margin improvement," PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra

Nooyi said on the conference call, in the article.

PepsiCo's net income slipped 5% to $1.08 billion, while its revenue

was up 1% to $12.6 billion, the story said. The company said that earnings per share in 2013

will rise 7%, according to the report.