Thornton Named Tribune Interactive CFO
Clear Channel alumnus Erica Thornton was named CFO and senior VP at Tribune Interactive. Effective immediately, she's responsible for managing the financial and operational planning activities for the interactive group, which oversees Tribune's newspaper sites.
Most recently, Thornton was vice president of finance for Clear Channel Chicago.
"My goal is to ensure the financial performance and operational efficiency of Tribune
Interactive," said Thornton. "I couldn't be more pleased to join a team where reinvention
is not empty rhetoric, but rather an active and deliberate pursuit measured by results."
