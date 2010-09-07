ThomsonRenames Grass Valley's Transmission, Headend Divisions

Technicolor,

as part of divesting its Grass Valley broadcast equipment division, on Monday

announced it will rename Grass Valley's transmission and headend divisions,

which will now operate as two standalone entities under the Thomson brand.

Technicolor

is renaming the two units Thomson Broadcast, which provides services,

technologies and products for terrestrial TV, radio and scientific transmission

applications; and Thomson Video Networks, which sells video compression and

content-processing solutions for digital headends for network operators and

broadcasters.

In

July, private equity firm Francisco Partners made a binding offer to

Technicolor to acquire the Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional business,

which includes cameras, editing, master control, news production, production

automation and related product lines.

Paris-based

Thomson SA adopted Technicolor as its corporate name after shareholders

approved the company's debt-restructuring plan in January 2010.

In March, Technicolor laid off 25% of Grass Valley's work force, or about 625

employees.

Technicolor

last year determined that Grass Valley was a "non-core" business and that it

would focus on " services for content creators and distributors"

through its film-processing and network origination services.