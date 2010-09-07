ThomsonRenames Grass Valley's Transmission, Headend Divisions
Technicolor,
as part of divesting its Grass Valley broadcast equipment division, on Monday
announced it will rename Grass Valley's transmission and headend divisions,
which will now operate as two standalone entities under the Thomson brand.
Technicolor
is renaming the two units Thomson Broadcast, which provides services,
technologies and products for terrestrial TV, radio and scientific transmission
applications; and Thomson Video Networks, which sells video compression and
content-processing solutions for digital headends for network operators and
broadcasters.
In
July, private equity firm Francisco Partners made a binding offer to
Technicolor to acquire the Grass Valley Broadcast & Professional business,
which includes cameras, editing, master control, news production, production
automation and related product lines.
Paris-based
Thomson SA adopted Technicolor as its corporate name after shareholders
approved the company's debt-restructuring plan in January 2010.
In March, Technicolor laid off 25% of Grass Valley's work force, or about 625
employees.
Technicolor
last year determined that Grass Valley was a "non-core" business and that it
would focus on " services for content creators and distributors"
through its film-processing and network origination services.
