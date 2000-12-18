Thomson Buys Technicolor

Continuing its push into the business-to-business market, Thomson Multimedia plans to buy film-processing firm Technicolor from Carlton Communications for $2.1 billion in cash and shares. Thomson, the French parent company of Thomson Consumer Electronics, earlier this month announced plans to assume control of Philips Broadcast. Buying Camarillo, Calif.-based Technicolor would give Thomson the biggest maker of DVDs and the largest motion picture film processor. As part of the deal, Carlton would acquire 5.5% of Thomson. The two have agreed to work together on digital terrestrial television and interactive TV, and Carlton has agreed to invest $15 million in TAK, Thomson's European interactive-TV joint venture with Microsoft.