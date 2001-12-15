Thomson to buy Grass Valley for $172M

Thomson Multimedia to buy Grass Valley for $172 million

French consumer electronics maker Thomson Multimedia S.A. on Friday agreed to

buy Grass Valley Group, a privately held U.S. digital media company, for $172

million in cash to expand its portfolio.

Thomson said the deal, which it expects to complete in the first half of

2002, will add to earnings in the first full year of operation.

Grass Valley, based in Nevada City, California, makes hardware and software

for creating, storing and distributing video content, and had revenues of $200

million last year, Thomson said.