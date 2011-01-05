Thompson NamedAPTS COO

Lonna Thompson, formerly interim president of the

Association of Public Television Stations, has been named its EVP and

chief operating officer.

Thompson, who has been EVP and general counsel, had

headed the association between the Apr. 1, 2010, resignation of APTS

President Larry Sidman and the naming of Patrick Butler as President andCEO in October.

Thompson will continue as general counsel while also

overseeing day-to-day management and operations, effective immediately.