Thompson NamedAPTS COO
Lonna Thompson, formerly interim president of the
Association of Public Television Stations, has been named its EVP and
chief operating officer.
Thompson, who has been EVP and general counsel, had
headed the association between the Apr. 1, 2010, resignation of APTS
President Larry Sidman and the naming of Patrick Butler as President andCEO in October.
Thompson will continue as general counsel while also
overseeing day-to-day management and operations, effective immediately.
