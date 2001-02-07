Thomas-Graham tapped for top CNBC post
Adding to the thin ranks of blacks and women in top media posts, NBC named Pamela Thomas-Graham president and COO of CNBC, the network's number-two slot.
Thomas-Graham, who had been president of CNBC's Internet unit since 1989, will report to Bill Bolster, who moves from president and CEO to chairman and CEO of the business news network.
Thomas-Graham had previously been a partner at managmenet consultant McKinsey & Co. in its media and entertainment practice.
She'll be in charge of operations and technology, including CNBC.com. Affiliate sales, ad sales and programming will continue to report to Bolster.
- John Higgins
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.