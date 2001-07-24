Thomas-Graham named CNBC CEO

Pamela Thomas-Graham has been named chief executive officer of the CNBC, marking a fast rise from the president and COO post she assumed in February.

Thomas-Graham, 38, takes over the CEO post from Bill Bolster, who was named chairman and chief executive of the cable TV channel five months ago. Thomas-Graham will report to Andrew Lack, who was named president and chief operating officer of NBC in May.

Bolster, 57, moves to the new post of chairman and chief executive of CNBC International, and will report to NBC Chairman and CEO Bob Wright. In a prepared statement on Tuesday, NBC said the executive changes were "the next stage in the succession plan that was put in place this past February." - Richard Tedesco