Thom Beers Named CEO of FremantleMedia North America

FremantleMedia has named Thom Beers as the new CEO of FremantleMedia North America, effective Sept. 1. Beers succeeds Cecile Frot-Coutaz, who replaced Tony Cohen as Fremantle's CEO in July.

As CEO of FMNA, Beers will be responsible for the company's overall management and business performance and will oversee the development, production and business operations. Beers has been CEO of Original Productions, which he founded in 1997. His credits include reality series Deadliest Catch, Black Gold, Ax Men, Monster Garage, Ice Road Truckers and Bering Sea Gold.

"I'm very excited to be taking on the challenge of leading FremantleMedia North America. FMNA has an unrivalled position in the largest television market in the world, creating some of the best loved, most successful television shows on the planet," said Beers. "Working closely in all areas with COO Donna Redier Linsk, we hope to strategically grow and expand our reach. The company's productions and the teams behind them are amongst the most innovative and creative in the industry, and I am thrilled by the opportunity to lead the company."

Added Frot-Coutaz: "Thom is the perfect choice to take the helm of FMNA as it continues to grow, and we are very pleased that he has agreed to build on his successful leadership of Original and take on responsibility for FMNA."