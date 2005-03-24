Thirteen Taps Rogers To Secure Grants

Channel Thirteen/WNET New York has appointed J. Frederick Rogers as managing director, foundation and government grants.

In this position, which he assumed in January, Rogers will lead a staff team in obtaining new support from foundation and government agencies for Thirteen’s programs and other initiatives, along with maintaining current funding relationships.

Executive Director of Marketing Audrey Koota says, “Fred Rogers has had extensive experience and tremendous success in development and fund raising for a variety of educational and not-for-profit institutions here in New York City and elsewhere. That background, combined with his strong leadership qualities, makes him an invaluable asset to Thirteen and its educational mission, especially in light of today's economic challenges and the increasing competition for charitable dollars."

Before starting at Thirteen, Rogers was VP for institutional development at New York’s General Theological Seminary.