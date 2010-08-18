Third Group of Emmy Presenters Revealed

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

today announced the next batch of Primetime Emmy presenters.

The actors chosen to hand out awards are NCIS:

Los Angeles' LL Cool J, Community's

Joel McHale, Mr. Sunshine's Matthew

Perry and Running Wilde's Keri

Russell.

This group joins the otherpresenters announced earlier this week.

The 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Aug. 29

beginning at 5 p.m. PT.