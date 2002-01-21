Things that go Thump! in the night
Thump Records Group Inc. will shoot its half-hour dance-music series,
Thump!, Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. at Club C2K at the Venetian Hotel in
Las Vegas, site of a number of exhibitor suites.
The taping will be open to the public for a $10 cover charge.
The show airs Friday nights on WGN.
Thump has two other shows in the hopper: Lowrider combines cars,
music, fashion and culture; while Old School Videos features music videos
from the label's 'Old School CD' compilations.
