Things that go Thump! in the night

Thump Records Group Inc. will shoot its half-hour dance-music series,

Thump!, Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. at Club C2K at the Venetian Hotel in

Las Vegas, site of a number of exhibitor suites.

The taping will be open to the public for a $10 cover charge.

The show airs Friday nights on WGN.

Thump has two other shows in the hopper: Lowrider combines cars,

music, fashion and culture; while Old School Videos features music videos

from the label's 'Old School CD' compilations.