Thierer Joins George Mason Mercatus Center

Adam

Thierer, former president of The Progress and Freedom Foundation (PFF),

has joined George Mason University's Mercatus Center as a senior

research fellow in its technology policy program.

Theirer will

write about media, free speech, and the Internet, focusing on online

advertising regs, privacy and e-commerce, according to the university.

Those will

be right in the wheelhouse of the veteran public policy researcher and

writer. His resume includes the Adam Smith Institute in London, The

Heritage Foundation and the Cato Institute. He

has also served on a variety of online safety task forces, including

the Telecommunications and Information Administration's Online Safety

and Technology Working Group.

PFF, which was founded in 1993, closed its doors at the end of September due to a lack of funding.