Thierer Joins George Mason Mercatus Center
Adam
Thierer, former president of The Progress and Freedom Foundation (PFF),
has joined George Mason University's Mercatus Center as a senior
research fellow in its technology policy program.
Theirer will
write about media, free speech, and the Internet, focusing on online
advertising regs, privacy and e-commerce, according to the university.
Those will
be right in the wheelhouse of the veteran public policy researcher and
writer. His resume includes the Adam Smith Institute in London, The
Heritage Foundation and the Cato Institute. He
has also served on a variety of online safety task forces, including
the Telecommunications and Information Administration's Online Safety
and Technology Working Group.
PFF, which was founded in 1993, closed its doors at the end of September due to a lack of funding.
