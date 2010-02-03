Thierer On Comcast/NBCU: The Sky Isn't Falling

Free market fan Adam Thierer, president of the Progress and

Freedom Foundation, says the "sky is falling" approach by some

activist groups to the Comcast/NBCU merger is overstated.





According to a copy of his testimony for a Feb. 4 House

Communications & Internet Subcommittee hearing on the proposed merger, he

takes aim at what he sees as a chorus of Peacock Littles, as it were, arguing

that rather than consumers or competing content providers, the only people in

any danger of getting hit by a piece of sky are the two companies themselves.





That's because such mergers don't always create the sort of

synergies and value (see AOL-Time Warner) the companies are aiming for.





Rather than the gloom and doom scenarios painted elsewhere,

Thierer argues that the deal may even be a model for how to sustain traditional

media.





Thierer argues that the "preemptive concessions"

the two companies have already made--they include commitments to making free

online content available and applying program access/carriage rules to retrans

negotiations--weaken the gatekeeper argument, and points out that after the

merger the "vast amount" of cable channels will still be owned by

somebody other than Comcast/NBCU.





He also suggests it would be economic suicide to restrict

content options since that would reduce the number of eyeballs, advertisers and

revenues.





He also argues that consolidation may be a necessary

response to the digital threat to traditional economic models. "Alliances

like Comcast-NBCU may be one blueprint for how traditional media operators can

evolve and compete going forward," he says. "With both the FCC and

FTC currently investigating whether journalism is in trouble and what it might

take to 'save the news,' many media economists and industry analysts seem to

agree that at least some degree of consolidation or collaboration might be

necessary."



