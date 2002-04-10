They make TV work

Leadership is not a spectatorsport, as James M. Kouzes and Barry Z. Posner, the authors of best-selling management books, like to say in their lectures. You have to be involved.

This is certainly true of BROADCASTING & CABLE's 2002 Technology Leadership Award winners. Each of the four has improved television through his innovative use of technology.

The foursome joining the list of technology's brightest lights honored by the magazine:

Kelly Alford , vice president of engineering for the Ackerley Media Group and a prime mover in broadcasting's centralcasting evolution.

In the pages that follow, Ken Kerschbaumer, B&C assistant managing editor and technology expert, profiles our 2002 winners.