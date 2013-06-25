There's Value for Agencies in Cannes Lions Awards

The annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

bills itself as the world's biggest celebration of creativity in communications,

and this year more than 34,000 advertising entries from all over the world were

showcased.

The more than 11,000 attendees from some 90 countries who

attend the seven-day event—which just ended on June 22—go to workshops,

exhibitions and screenings and network with their creative and media agency

colleagues.

The cost for agencies, many of which send dozens of execs,

is steep and many in the ad community say—not for attribution—that it's just

one big party.

However, the value of winning a Cannes Lions award (or two

or more) can justify the expense an agency incurs when sending its execs.

That's the viewpoint of Brian Wieser, senior research

analyst of Pivotal Research Group, who in a report released on Monday said

agencies that win Cannes Lions awards raise their stature in the industry and

their ability to garner new clients or receive higher payment from existing

ones.

"Awards such as the Lions are important because they mean

agencies can justify higher margins from their clients," Wieser said, adding

that "awards from events such as the Lions make an agency more appealing to

prospective employees, meaning agencies can secure better talent and pay less for

their talent because these agencies become more appealing to work for."

Wieser said the "read-through" of the Cannes Lions awards

results "is certainly favorable for WPP, if unsurprising. Results are also

positive for Interpublic as the Festival's single biggest Grand Prix award

winning campaign ever came from McCann-Erickson offices, a reminder to

investors that McCann continues as one of the world's dominant agency

networks."

WPP agencies won the most Lions awards, but IPG's McCann

Melbourne's animated "Dumb Ways to Die" train-safety video for Metro Trains won

a record five Grand Prix awards, eclipsing the previous record holder that took

three. It won or shared the Grand Prix in the film, integrated, direct, PR and

radio categories. The campaign also won 18 gold, three silvers and two bronzes

across those and other categories.

Wieser said aside from the positive image McCann portrays to

investors, the awards will also help the agency "in its positioning with

prospects in near-term pitches."

Wieser also cited IPG's Draftfcb New York, which won a Grand

Prix for its work with Oreo, saying it was "one of the only big country/big

agency big brand Grand Prix awards of the year."

Wieser added, "Beyond highlighting that Draftfcb remains

capable of work of this stature, this is further notice as only a handful of

global agency networks were among the Grand Prix winners."

Four offices of WPP's Ogilvy & Mather each won one Grand

Prix and Omnicom's BBDO, TBWA and DDB each won one for offices around the

world.

The importance of effective ad campaigns in today's

fragmented media landscape cannot be underestimated, and Wieser believes the

worldwide breadth that the Festival's awards now encompass makes them of great

value to the agencies that win them.

"Advertising agencies remain as critical middlemen between

marketers and media owners," Wieser said. "More fragmentation of marketing

choices means more need for agencies to filter ideas and socialize them through

their clients' organizations. The complexity of conventional advertising

campaigns today is often well beyond what a typical marketer can efficiently

manage on its own. Consequently, we view the long-term prospects for agency

holding companies more favorably than the degree to which they are often given

credit."

So the next time someone makes a snide remark about all the

money the agencies are spending to fly their executive off for a week of sun

and partying in Cannes, remember Wieser's take on the Festival of Creativity

week. The title of his most recent report: "Agencies: Yes, We Cannes."