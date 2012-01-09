Theme Set for Annual NAB Show

The National Association of Broadcasters has made "The Great Content Shift: Defining Your Evolution," its theme for the annual NAB show April 14-19 in Las Vegas.

That comes as broadcasters last week announced their first distribution deal for mobile video with a wireless carrier -- MetroPCS -- and have argued that broadcasters can help handle increased wireless broadband traffic by using their spectrum to offload that traffic in peak periods.

As the FCC continues to push for congressional authority to reclaim broadcast spectrum for wireless broadband. broadcasters continue to push for enough spectrum to evolved and grow their service.

According to NAB, the April show will include a two-part general session (Wednesday. April 18), "Making Sense of the Great Content Shift," featuring futurist Marina Gorbis talking about "the top five trends that will shape the future of the broadcast and telecommunications industries." That announcement also comes as the Consumer Electronics Association meets in Last Vegas at the CES show this week to talk about how its members can make use of the spectrum it has been pushing the FCC to take back from broadcasters.