In Their Own Words
Some enterprising New York kids are making news. Teen Kids News, a 30-minute news program by and for
kids, is cleared on 203 stations, including the American Forces Network in 178
countries. One year old, the show averages 4 million viewers, according to a
Nielsen Sigma report.
Some of the anchors and reporters are offspring of well-known
broadcasters: Haley Cohen is the daughter of CNN's Paula Zahn, Cody Gifford is
the son of Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenna Ruggiero is the daughter of WNYW New York
anchor Rosanna Scotto, and Ben Cohen is the son of The
View's Meredith Vieira. And two of the show's kids are established
talents in their own right: Mwanzaa Brown played Young Simba in the Broadway
version of The Lion King, and Felipe Dieppa
voices Diego on Nick Jr.'s Dora the
Explorer.
Teen Kids News airs in daytime on
Saturdays and Sundays, timeslots where it can be tough to win an audience
because of sports preemptions. The program is cleared mostly for barter,
including three minutes of local time and three minutes of national time; the
deal is cash-plus in a few markets.
Executive producer Albert T. Primo, who created the
Eyewitness News format, and award-winning
Eyewitness News producer Alan Weiss are
responsible for 52 episodes a year. They get writing and editing help from
their partner, The Weekly Reader, a
children's educational magazine with a circulation of 11 million. The show also
includes a feature from Children's Pressline, an international news service.
Primo came up with Teen Kids News
after watching coverage of the Columbine school shootings in 1999. "For kids to
become interested in the news, it has to be presented by them, even if it is
gathered, written and edited by adults," he says.
"Al was relentless" in terms of clearing the show, says Lew Leone,
president and general manager of WCBS New York, which carries the show
Saturdays at 1 p.m. "It's a great idea to have kids anchor the news. It's
important to try and get them interested from an educational and
community-service standpoint."
And it's good business, Leone adds, to build brand loyalty from an early
age.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.