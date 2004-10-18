In Their Own Words

Some enterprising New York kids are making news. Teen Kids News, a 30-minute news program by and for

kids, is cleared on 203 stations, including the American Forces Network in 178

countries. One year old, the show averages 4 million viewers, according to a

Nielsen Sigma report.

Some of the anchors and reporters are offspring of well-known

broadcasters: Haley Cohen is the daughter of CNN's Paula Zahn, Cody Gifford is

the son of Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenna Ruggiero is the daughter of WNYW New York

anchor Rosanna Scotto, and Ben Cohen is the son of The

View's Meredith Vieira. And two of the show's kids are established

talents in their own right: Mwanzaa Brown played Young Simba in the Broadway

version of The Lion King, and Felipe Dieppa

voices Diego on Nick Jr.'s Dora the

Explorer.

Teen Kids News airs in daytime on

Saturdays and Sundays, timeslots where it can be tough to win an audience

because of sports preemptions. The program is cleared mostly for barter,

including three minutes of local time and three minutes of national time; the

deal is cash-plus in a few markets.

Executive producer Albert T. Primo, who created the

Eyewitness News format, and award-winning

Eyewitness News producer Alan Weiss are

responsible for 52 episodes a year. They get writing and editing help from

their partner, The Weekly Reader, a

children's educational magazine with a circulation of 11 million. The show also

includes a feature from Children's Pressline, an international news service.

Primo came up with Teen Kids News

after watching coverage of the Columbine school shootings in 1999. "For kids to

become interested in the news, it has to be presented by them, even if it is

gathered, written and edited by adults," he says.

"Al was relentless" in terms of clearing the show, says Lew Leone,

president and general manager of WCBS New York, which carries the show

Saturdays at 1 p.m. "It's a great idea to have kids anchor the news. It's

important to try and get them interested from an educational and

community-service standpoint."

And it's good business, Leone adds, to build brand loyalty from an early

age.