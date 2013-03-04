Theano Apostolou Upped to EVP at Starz

Starz has promoted Theano Apostolou, who is the company's

chief press officer and spokesperson, to executive VP, communications from

senior VP of corporate communications and program publicity.

Based in Los Angeles, she is responsible for the network's

overall communications strategies, programming publicity and external affairs.

She will remain as the chief press officer and spokesperson for the company.

She reports to CEO Chris Albrecht.

"Theano has played an integral role in accelerating the

Starz brand as we solidify ourselves as an independent, publicly traded, global

entertainment company," Albrecht said in a release. "I am thrilled to announce

this well-deserved promotion, as Theano's strategic communications expertise

and her passionate commitment to our success will continue to guide our senior

management team at Starz to an unprecedented future."

Apostolou will have direct oversight of the development and

execution of all programming and media relations initiatives for Starz. In

addition to overseeing program publicity, talent relations, special events, and

awards campaigns, Apostolou will continue to spearhead all press outreach and

relations that pertain to corporate and industry issues.

Before joining Starz in 2011, she was senior VP

of publicity, talent relations and promotional events for AMC.