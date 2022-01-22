The WICT Network Names Chapter Award Winners

The WICT Network (formerly Women in Cable Telecommunications before a 2021 rebranding) said its Pacific Northwest and Southern California chapters have been named chapter of the year, part of the organization's chapter awards for 2021.

Terri Rice, of The WICT Network: Heartland, was named chapter president of the year and Rob Stoddard of The WICT Network: Washington DC/Baltimore, was named chapter advisor of the year. Rice is senior manager of marketing for Cox Communications Inc. Stoddard recently retired as senior VP of industry and association affairs at NCTA-the Internet & Television Association.

The WICT Network said chapter awards measure important aspects of the Model Chapter Business Plan (MCBP) and chapters earn points for performance that meets or exceeds guidelines provided in the MCBP. Chapter of the Year honors go to the top performing chapters as measured by MCBP scores in areas such as programming, marketing and communications, governance and membership.

"Our 24 domestic and international chapters are integral to achieving our mission of developing women leaders," Kristin Edwards, The WICT Network's VP, member and chapter development, said in a statement. “In the face of an ongoing pandemic, their dedication has been exemplary and inspiring to witness. We are proud to highlight their contributions.”

The WICT Network also recognized other chapter honorees:

-- Chapter Leader of the Year went to Renee Uram, general manager, Armstrong Group, who served as Membership Chair for The WICT Network: Greater Pittsburgh.

--Chapter Volunteer of the Year, awarded to an individual who has shown exemplary volunteer support of The WICT Network, went to Raquenel Garcia, director of product insights, Charter Communications, who served as sponsorship chair for The WICT Network: Rocky Mountain.

--Most Improved Chapter, for chapter growth and development from the previous year, went to The WICT Network: Pacific Northwest.

--Chapter Programming Excellence went to The WICT Network: Southeast for first place, Heartland for second place and Carolinas for third place.

--Chapter Mentoring Excellence for chapter achievements in substance and implementation of an impactful mentoring program went to The WICT Network: New York for first place, Midwest for second place and Greater Philadelphia for third place.

--Community Service Award, for a chapter that demonstrated an outstanding commitment to giving back to their local communities, went to The WICT Network: Greater Ohio.

--Inspire and Others Will Follow Award, for chapters that helped their members achieve their full potential by earning 90 or more points on the 2021 Model Chapter Business Plan, went to The WICT Network: Carolinas; Florida; Greater Chicago; Greater Ohio; Greater Philadelphia; Greater Pittsburgh; Heartland; Midwest; New England; Pacific Northwest; Rocky Mountain; Southeast; Southern California; Virginia and Washington DC/Baltimore.

The WICT Network is a nonpartisan organization whose mission is to create women leaders that transform the cable and telecommunications industry. Founded in 1979, it now has more than 10,000 members. ■