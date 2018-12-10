The Watchman: New Episodes for ‘New Dogs,’ ‘Carbonaro’ Aims for Century

New episodes of New Dogs, Old Tricks are live on Amazon. Based on the movie What Happened Last Night, the comedy premiered in September, and the second half of the season is now available.

Candice Cain directed the movie and created the show. She has a lively discourse with viewers. “The audience is very influential to our story,” she said, communicating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. “I read everything.”

Cain described New Dogs, Old Tricks as “very realistic and very relatable.” She has heard from a number of viewers who thank her for casting “real-looking people” on New Dogs.

“We try very hard to have stories and characters that are relatable,” Cain said.

Viewers are in for some stiff stuff, with a couple frightening attacks on main characters in the new episodes. “The show does take a darker turn,” Cain said.

Both attacks are based on real-life events, she added.

New Dogs is a college comedy, much of the humor repurposed from the creator’s days at George Washington University in D.C. The show’s bar, Tiny’s, is a stand-in for Lindy’s Red Lion, the pub favored by GWU students. Cain was saddened to learn that Lindy’s, where she worked and partied, recently closed. Slightly less saddening — the TGI Friday’s on campus closed, too.

Cain sees New Dogs, Old Tricks as “Friends meets 90210.”

“I’m a ’90s kid,” she said.

And The Carbonaro Effect restarts on truTV Dec. 13 after a mid-season break. Comedian Michael Carbonaro is up to his usual shenanigans, with elaborate pranks on unsuspecting marks.

The show hits its 100th episode this season. When The Carbonaro Effect began, the host thought he had 10 great episodes in him. He credits the Carbonaro team, and the magic community’s support, for helping him reach 100.

“As long as everybody is willing to stay involved, we’ll keep rocking,” Carbonaro said.

New hijinks include a mermaid that is hatched after a woman swigs from a special water bottle and jumps in a lake and a hockey player frozen beneath the ice. For the first time, Carbonaro said, The Carbonaro Effect targeted a fan of the show for a prank instead of a random bystander.

A new television was on display in an electronics store. A person in the store gets transposed into the television, and Carbonaro comes off the TV and enters the room. “We were terrified — we didn’t know if it would work,” he said. “It was totally bonkers.”

Another hidden-camera skit has Carbonaro and company take over a Department of Motor Vehicles facility, playing tricks on those in the building. Said Carbonaro, “We just wanted to bring smiles to the DMV.”