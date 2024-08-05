Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Paramount Plus’s ‘SEAL Team’ Launch Final Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (August 5-11)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Netflix’s fantasy series The Umbrella Academy and Paramount Plus drama series SEAL Team debut their final seasons during the first full week of August.
The Umbrella Academy launches its fourth and final season on August 8 and continues to follow a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. In the upcoming Season 4, the siblings will have to face formidable enemies without their powers, according to Netflix. The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.
Paramount Plus’ Seal Team premieres its seventh and final season on August 11. The series, which airs its first five seasons on CBS, follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs who trains, plans and executes dangerous, high-stakes missions around the world. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 5-11. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
August 6: Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears (sports documentary) HBO
August 8: The Mallorca Files (returning series), Prime Video
August 8: The Shakedown (movie), Prime Video
August 8: Mr. Throwback (comedy), Peacock
August 9: The Braxtons (reality series), WETv
August 9: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation), Paramount Plus
August 11: Hollywood Black (documentary), MGM Plus
August 11: Industry (returning series), HBO
