Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Paramount Plus’s ‘SEAL Team’ Launch Final Seasons: What’s Premiering This Week (August 5-11)

Netflix’s fantasy series The Umbrella Academy and Paramount Plus drama series SEAL Team debut their final seasons during the first full week of August.

The Umbrella Academy launches its fourth and final season on August 8 and continues to follow a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father. In the upcoming Season 4, the siblings will have to face formidable enemies without their powers, according to Netflix. The series stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher and Justin Min.

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube

Paramount Plus’ Seal Team premieres its seventh and final season on August 11. The series, which airs its first five seasons on CBS, follows an elite unit of Navy SEALs who trains, plans and executes dangerous, high-stakes missions around the world. SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Jessica Pare, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of August 5-11. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

August 6: Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Chicago Bears (sports documentary) HBO

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with Chicago Bears | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube

August 8: The Mallorca Files (returning series), Prime Video

The Mallorca Files Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube

August 8: The Shakedown (movie), Prime Video

The Shakedown | Official Trailer | Prime ZA - YouTube

August 8: Mr. Throwback (comedy), Peacock

Mr. Throwback | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube

August 9: The Braxtons (reality series), WETv

We Have a LOT to Talk About | Sneak Peek | The Braxtons - YouTube

August 9: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (animation), Paramount Plus

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube

August 11: Hollywood Black (documentary), MGM Plus

Hollywood Black (MGM+ 2024 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube

August 11: Industry (returning series), HBO