The PGA U.S. Open, NHL Stanley Cup Finals: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 15-16)
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The PGA’s U.S. Open golf tournament leads the list of liver TV sports events airing over Father’s Day weekend.
USA Network and NBC will air the 124th U.S. Open golf tournament's final rounds, with last year’s champion, Wyndham Clark, defending the crown against a field that includes early tournament leaders Roy Mcllroy, Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg.
On the ice, ABC on Saturday will air Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals, with the Florida Panthers looking to close out the series against the Edmonton Oilers.
In the WNBA, ABC on Saturday will air the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces game while CBS televises the Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings contest.
In the ring, Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday will distribute a pay-per-view boxing card featuring the Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin and David Benavidez-Oleksandr Gvozdyk fights.
On the baseball diamond, Roku TV will stream the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game features the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox matchup.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.