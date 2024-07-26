The Paris Olympic Games Begin; Yankees-Red Sox on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 27-28)

The first weekend of Paris Summer Olympics action headlines the list of live sports events scheduled as July comes to a close.

NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and E! will air Olympics coverage this weekend, featuring sports such as basketball, volleyball, swimming, boxing, soccer, volleyball, and skateboarding. A complete list of televised events can be found here.

On the baseball field, The Roku Channel will stream the Sunday morning game between the Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature American League East rivals the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

CBS and Golf Channel will air late-round coverage of the 3M Open PGA golf tournament. On the racetrack, ESPN will televise the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix auto race on Sunday.

Turning to combat sports, ESPN Saturday will distribute the UFC 304 pay-per-view event, with the main event pitting welterweight champion Leon Edwards aganst Belal Muhammad. In the boxing ring, ESPN Plus on Saturday will stream the Joe Joyce-Derek Chisora heavyweight fight and DAZN will stream the Vanessa Joanisse-Claressa Shields heavyweight title fight.

ABC on Sunday will televise the Premiere Lacrosse League matchup between the Philadelphia Waterdogs and the New York Atlas.