NFL Regular Season Debuts, U.S. Open Concludes: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 7-8)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The 2024 NFL regular season kickoff and the U.S. Open tennis tournament finals highlight a packed lineup of sports events airing during the first full weekend of September.
The first NFL Sunday begins with regional afternoon coverage of games on Fox and CBS, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions, a rematch of the January 2024 NFL Wild Card Playoff game won by the Lions.
The U.S. Open women’s finals between second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula will air Saturday on ESPN. ABC will televise the men’s finals on Sunday, featuring the winners of Friday's Jannik Sinner-Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz-Frances Tiafoe semifinal matches.
In college football, top-ranked Georgia takes on Tennessee Tech on ESPN Plus, second-ranked Ohio State hosts Western Michigan on Big Ten Network, third-ranked Texas hosts No. 10 Michigan on Fox, fourth-ranked Alabama meets South Florida on ESPN and fifth-ranked Notre Dame hosts Northern Illinois on NBC.
Other games featuring ranked teams on tap for Saturday include No. 6 Ole Miss-Middle Tennessee (SEC Network), No. 7 Oregon-Boise State (Peacock), No. 8 Penn State-Bowling Green (Big Ten Network), and No. 9 Missouri-Buffalo (ESPN Plus),
On the soccer field, ESPN on Sunday will televise the NWSL Houston-NJ/NY match.
On the baseball diamond, Roku on Sunday will stream the Tampa Bay Rays-Baltimore Orioles game. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball will feature Arizona Diamondbacks-Houston Astros.
