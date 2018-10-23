‘The Last Kingdom’ on Netflix November 19

British drama The Last Kingdom will debut on Netflix November 19. There are ten episodes in the upcoming season, its third. Season three comes out simultaneously on Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K.

Ola Rapace plays Danish warrior Bloodhair, Thea Sofie Loch Naess plays seer Skae, Timothy Innes portrays king’s heir Edward and Magnus Bruun plays Cnut.

The new season will see King Alfred consider his legacy, as his dream of uniting the kingdoms of England is jeopardized by attacks from Denmark. Alfred knows that the only man with the power to crush the uprising and secure the dynasty is the great warrior Uhtred. When their relationship reaches the breaking point, Uhtred must confront the truth: if he deserts Alfred’s cause, everything he has fought for will be forever changed.

Carnival Films is the producer. Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant are executive producers for Carnival. Stephen Butchard is also an exec producer.

The Last Kingdom is distributed worldwide by NBCUniversal International Distribution.