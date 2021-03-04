The Future Games Show Returns March 25

GamesRadar Plus announced that the Future Games Show is returning Thursday, March 25, with a spring showcase. Daedalic Entertainment will host the pre-show and the showcase will be broadcast on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar.

The event will be hosted by the stars of the Resident Evil 3 remake, Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine).

"I am thrilled to be presenting the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase alongside my talented Resident Evil 3 remake co-star Jeff Schine. It's bound to be a blast and I am so looking forward to showing the fans some of the amazing new games coming out this year," said Tompkins.

The Future Games Show will feature more than 40 games from 30 developers including SEGA, EA, Team 17 and Warner Bros. Games. There will also be developer announcements, interviews, highlighting some of the upcoming games for PS5, XBox One, XBox Series X, Switch, PS4 and PC.

“The Future Game Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase, it reached over 27 million views across two shows in 2020. The Spring Showcase will be the first of three shows planned for 2021, with additional shows planned for the summer and autumn," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at Future.