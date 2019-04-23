‘The Detour’ Starts Season Four on TBS June 18

Season four of comedy The Detour starts on TBS June 18. Jason Jones and Samantha Bee created the show, and executive produce it as well. TBS describes it as “an all-too-honest look at the family dynamic.”

Season four finds the wildly dysfunctional Parker family on an epic worldwide search for their runaway teen daughter, Delilah. From Tibet to Paraguay and many places in between, the Parkers will stop at nothing to get their baby girl back, ticking off many people in the process.

Related: Samantha Bee to Host Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The cast includes Jones, Natalie Zea, Ashley Gerasimovich and Liam Carroll.

Besides Jones and Bee, The Detour is executive produced by Brennan Shroff, Chad Carter, Chad Oakes and Mike Frislev.