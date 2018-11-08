The CW Orders More Episodes of Rookie Series

The CW has ordered additional episodes for its three rookie series. The order includes nine more episodes of Charmed, and three apiece for All American and Legacies.

Charmed will finish its first season with 22 episodes, while All American and Legacies will have 16 apiece.

High school football drama All American debuted October 10, rebooted witch drama Charmed premiered October 14 ,and Legacies, set in the world of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, October 25.

The CW will premiere Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark in the mid-season, along with the season premieres of Jane the Virgin, iZombie and The 100. It will be the final seasons for Jane and iZombie.