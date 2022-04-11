‘The Batman’ on HBO Max April 18

The Batman, with Robert Pattinson in the lead, premieres on HBO Max Monday, April 18. Matt Reeves directed the Warner Bros. movie. HBO airs the film April 23.

Reeves and Dylan Clark produced The Batman, which had its theatrical release in early March.

Pattinson plays billionaire Bruce Wayne and Batman.

“When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler,” the summary goes. “As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.”

Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard are also in the cast.

Reeves directed the movie and he and Peter Craig wrote the screenplay, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel are executive producers. ■