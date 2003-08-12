That’s AOL, folks
As if anyone needed more nails in the coffin of America Online Inc.’s
takeover of Time Warner Inc., the combined AOL Time Warner Inc. is now likely to
drop the "AOL" at the request of its online division.
As first reported by the Financial Times, AOL president Jon Miller has
asked AOL Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to "give me back my brand" and rename
the company Time Warner.
Parsons has long pondered a name change, but "the big thing was that he
didn’t want it to damage AOL," an AOL Time Warner spokesman said. Parsons will
now be "considering" it more seriously "given where it’s coming from," the
spokesman added.
