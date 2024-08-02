That's All Folks: Warner Bros. Discovery to Shut Down Boomerang Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery is shutting down its Boomerang subscription streaming service in September, shifting most of the service's classic animated content to Max.

WBD, in an email sent Thursday to Boomerang consumers, confirmed the shutdown of the service's app and website as of September 30. The Boomerang streaming service, which launched in 2017 and retailed at $39.99 per year, offers classic animation from the Hanna-Barbera and Warner Bros. catalog, as well as other family-friendly programming.

The statement sent to Boomerang subscribers says that after September 30, subscribers "will receive a partial refund based on the unused time in your current Boomerang subscription."

The statement added: "On Max, you can enjoy loads of Boomerang fan-favorites with Scooby, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry and more! While some Boomerang content may not be available, you’ll have access to Max’s full catalog of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and family favorites, including The Amazing World of Gumball, Teen Titans Go!, Lego Batman and more."

