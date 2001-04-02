Texas Justice scores

Twentieth Television's limited-release court show Texas Justice premiered with some strong ratings last week. The syndicated series, being regionally launched on six co-owned Fox TV stations, was first in its time period in four markets on Monday, March 26. Texas Justice averaged a 5.7 rating/16 share on WBRC-TV Birmingham, Ala., at 10:30 a.m. and a 5.4/19 at 9 a.m. on WGHP-TV Greensboro, N.C. On WAGA-TV Atlanta, the series averaged a 5.2/15 at 12:30 p.m. and, on WHBQ-TV Memphis, Tenn., scored a 4.2/11 at 2:30 p.m., according to Nielsen.