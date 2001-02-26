Texas Justice nails daytime slots

Twentieth Television's new court show Texas Justice has finalized its time periods for its March 26 regional debut. And consistent with its launch on certain Fox O&O's, the distribution partner for Twentieth, Texas has been slotted comfortably in daytime. KDFW-TV Dallas will air the show at 3:30 p.m., WHBQ-TV Memphis, 2:30 p.m; WAGA-TV Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.; KRIV-TV Houston, 8:30 a.m.; WBRC-TV Birmingham, 10:30 p.m.; WGHP-TV Greensboro, 9 a.m.; and KTBC-TV Austin, 9:30 a.m. - Susanne Ault