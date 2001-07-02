Texas Justice gaining takers
Twentieth Television has corralled more clearances for its upcoming national rollout of Texas Justice.
New stations on board the court strip, already attached to the entire Fox O&O group, Twentieth's distribution partner, include WPLG-TV Miami, WNPA-TV Pittsburgh, KUSI-TV San Diego, and WRAL-TV Raleigh.
The WB 100+ Station Group, WZTV-TV Nashville and WTVK-TV Ft. Meyers are other add-ons for Texas Justice, which will shift from its current regional run to its national syndication play starting Jan. 7, 2002. - Susanne Ault
