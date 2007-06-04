Teri Weinberg Officially Joins NBC Entertainment

As previously reported in B&C, Reveille's Teri Weinberg is joining NBC. NBC Entertainment today named Weinberg executive vice president, reporting directly to new co-chairs Ben Silverman and Marc Graboff.



Weinberg essentially replaces Katherine Pope, who is taking over as president of NBC's television studio. Pope was former entertainment president Kevin Reilly's number two.

Weinberg was formerly Executive Vice President of Scripted Programming at Reveille.

In the new role, Weinberg will be responsible for overseeing all of NBC Entertainment's scripted development.

At Reveille, Weinberg was responsible for all scripted shows in development as well as the company's current roster of scripted programming.She has credits on The Office, Ugly Betty and The Tudors.

Prior to helping start Reveille in 2002, she was a talent agent in ICM’s television department.